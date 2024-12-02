Sweden's financial supervisory authority selects BearingPoint's Abacus Regulator





The solution is expected to allow the organisation to conduct data collection and analysis for EBA, EIOPA, and ESMA reports as well as different national reports.

Abacus Regulator enables BearingPoint to offer integrated analytics capabilities and facilitate direct data collection from the reporting entities. The software provides functionalities for central banks and supervisory authorities by collecting, validating, analysing, and disseminating regulatory and statistical reports for both ESA and national data collections.

Recently, BearingPoint’s Abacus 360 Banking solution was selected by GCC for fulfilling its EBA reporting.