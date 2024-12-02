While the company has not disclosed the amount, the investment will enable Zimpler to further drive its growth journey and boost its customer base. The startup will also invest in developing new customer verticals and expand its geographical network, both in Scandinavia and worldwide.

Following the new deal, the startup will be the third holding in Nordstjernan Growth's portfolio. Zimpler offers instant account-to-account (A2A) payment solutions used by merchants within various segments like travel, ecommerce, or creator economy. Earlier in 2022, it went live with its now B2B A2A solution, designed to simplify in- and outgoing payments for merchants.

In 2021, the platform’s transaction volumes grew by 176%, fuelled by entry into new verticals and markets. Its products are now live in 7 countries in Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, and the Netherlands, tech.eu concludes.