The Enterprise Analytics Platform adds value for Swedbank’s clients by unifying data sources into a single data pool, improving the time-to-market of data use cases, uncovering deeper insights at scale, and migrating analytical capabilities to the cloud. The cloud-based data platform offers secure data-sharing capabilities, deep learning, artificial intelligence support, as well as fast analytics. It replaced the bank’s old on-premises solution, and it minimised maintenance costs for data security and access control.

By using Immuta and Databricks with Azure, Swedbank needed less than a year to perform a complete migration of all critical data analytics workloads to a secure cloud environment.

The Immuta implementation offered a unified data security solution capable of data discovery, authentication, auto-classification, user and tag syncing, auditing, and enterprise support for both role and attribute-based access control. Swedbank’s data engineering team can leverage Immuta to run data models in a compliant and secure matter on Databricks while enforcing all purpose-driven access and usage.

Swedbank officials stated in the official press release that they needed to build a solution that would enhance their security, management, and access to internal data while protecting their customers’ assets. They also mentioned how they managed to create more intelligent and efficient access control through an advanced implementation of access control that supports a higher degree of automation and transparency.

Immuta cited a survey by the International Data Corporation (IDC), which found that 90% of European organisations consider it crucial to have a digital-first strategy to achieve business value from more of their data, but only 32% of data available to enterprises is put to work.

Immuta launched a data security monitoring product

In January 2023, Immuta launched a new data security monitoring product named Immuta Detect. Immuta Detect alerts data and security teams about risky data access behaviour in order to allow quicker and more accurate risk remediation as well as improved data security posture management across modern cloud data platforms.

This product is a part of Immuta’s comprehensive Data Security Platform, which offers sensitive data discovery, security and access control, and data activity monitoring. The platform integrates with the leading cloud data platforms and with existing security information and event management (SIEM) and managed detection and response (MDR) tools.

According to tdwi.org, Immuta Detect can help clients expose and prioritise data usage risks, reduce time to risk mitigation, and maintain data security.