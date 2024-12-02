Swedbank and Meniga launch digital banking solution

The new digital banking solution, now live within all of Swedbank’s markets in Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, is the first product to stem from Meniga’s partnership with Swedbank. Utilising Meniga’s data-driven digital banking technology, the Internet Bank and mobile bank app has been developed to boost customer engagement and improve the overall digital user experience of Swedbank’s customers.

The new functionalities, which are driven by personalised banking data, will offer a new solution for everyday banking, helping users to better understand and take control of their finances.

The solution relies on Meniga’s platform for the categorisation and enrichment of all transaction data and account history. This provides Swedbank customers with a more immersive and interactive experience, granting them access to real-time data on their spending behaviour, while maintaining customer data integrity.

The new services strengthen Swedbank’s digital channels as an everyday financial advisor for its users, with added functionality including:

Personalised insights & reports

User friendly budgeting & financial planning

Dynamic google-like search for specific transactions

A new mobile bank app start page offering a personalised at-a-glance overview of a customer's financial life

Swedbank’s new digital banking solution is free-to-use and available via the App Store and Google Play.