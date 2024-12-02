Swan expands its Embedded Finance platform in Milan





Following this announcement, Swan, a European fintech that specialises in Embedded Finance, opened a new office in Milan in order to provide Italian companies and businesses with the needed access to the market for Embedded Finance. The landscape is projected to be worth USD 7.2 trillion worldwide by 2030, according to the official press release.

In addition, Swan will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.







More information on the announcement

Over 100 companies have already securely and efficiently integrated banking solutions, such as accounts, payments, and cards into their products through the use of Swan’s BaaS platform. This approach is expected to provide these firms with the opportunity to optimise customer experiences and develop new revenue streams.

In addition, Italian businesses will have the possibility to offer local accounts to their users and customers under their own brand, featuring localised compliance, legal, and banking services. This includes IBANs starting with IT. In addition, this represents a key aspect of Swan’s hyperlocation strategy, which was developed in order to tailor financial products to the specific needs of each European market, such as France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and more.

The company will also focus on enabling Italian businesses to easily add banking features to their offering, and quickly validate their new services in the market in a secure and efficient manner. By offering accounts, cards, and payments under their own logo, firms achieve an optimised suite of services, as well as accelerated growth. With this, many customers report a threefold increase in revenue per client after introducing banking services, according to the firm’s officials. Swan will also provide this solution for both scaling startups and established enterprises, in order for them to enter the Embedded Finance market and compete on a global scale.

Swan’s Milan launch represents an important part of a broader European expansion, following a EUR 37 million Series B investment round in 2023, and its launch in the region of Barcelona and Amsterdam in the same year.



