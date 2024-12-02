Sutor Bank and justTRADE offer investment-as-a-service platform 

Over 500,000 securities and 8 cryptocurrencies ​​can be traded via the platform's brokerage API. The offer is aimed at companies wanting to integrate brokerage into their business model or aiming to optimise the processing of securities and crypto transactions with an external partner. According to a Sutor Bank representative, the investment-as-a-service platform creates the technical prerequisite that allows providers to offer their customers securities and crypto trading in an integrated solution.

A justTRADE representative adds that the synergies of the Sutor Bank and justTRADE are also open to B2B partners. In addition to trading functions, the brokerage application programming interface (API) offers the integration of deposit-protected cash accounts, custody accounts and crypto wallets. The API is based on the broker justTRADE, which is operated by JT Technologies under the license of Sutor Bank.