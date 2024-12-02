Sustainable investment platform Wiwin receives funding

According to Private Banking Magazin, three business angels have given the company a six-figure sum and become part of the advisory board. A Wiwin representative has stated that the company has already raised over EUR 100 million in capital for the implementation of sustainable projects.

The company provides capital to project owners in the real estate and renewable energies sectors as well as to founders with a sustainable business model. Private investors can invest in green projects and innovative start-ups via crowd investing via Wiwin. The company offers institutional investors investments in private placements and venture capital funds with a volume of EUR 200,000 or more.