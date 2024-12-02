Susep accredits first Customer Order Processing Society (SPOC)



As per the official announcement, the company, CA2C Corretora de Seguros SA, which was already registered with Susep as an insurance broker, is the first to have accreditation carried out with the authority to act as a SPOC.





Open Insurance and Customer Order Processing Society (SPOC)

The press release highlights that Open Insurance (OPIN), or Open Insurance System, is the possibility for consumers of insurance products and services, open supplementary pensions and capitalisation to allow the sharing of their information between different companies accredited by Susep, in a secure, agile, accurate, and convenient manner.











To provide these advantages to customers, OPIN makes the sharing of data and services organised and consistent through openness and system integration, while aiming to ensure privacy and security. This approach allows the data to be utilised in creating innovative products and services that cater to the present and future requirements of insurance, pension, and capitalization customers, while also aligning with the Open Financial System, Open Finance.





Within the scope of OPIN, Customer Order Processing Companies - SPOCs are entities that, once accredited by Susep, can act by providing data aggregation services to consumers, information and control panels or, with the customer's consent, represent you, providing services related to the initiation of financial transactions.





In this way, SPOCs have the special ability to not only expand and improve the efficiency of the market but also enhance the overall experience for insurance consumers. By gathering and analysing data, they can develop new and better insurance products. Additionally, they streamline the process of purchasing insurance, making it more convenient and valuable for customers.





Through the extensive use of technology, innovation, and a deep understanding of consumer data (consented knowledge of consumer data), SPOCs can tailor insurance options to better fit each individual's needs and preferences. By leveraging historical data, they uncover valuable insights that lead to more advantageous opportunities for customers when choosing insurance plans.