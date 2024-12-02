Survitec receives GBP 15 mln bank guarantee facility from Barclays

This bank guarantee complements the company’s recently announced GBP 270 million refinancing as well as a new GBP 27.5 million Super Senior Revolving Capital Facility. All three of the agreements are part of Survitec’s growth plans for its survival technology products and services.

Survitec recently announced the acquisition of Hansen Protection, an European provider of protective wear for the energy, defence, and agriculture sectors. Hansen Protection joined forces with Survitec in May 2021, adding its product portfolio and customer base to Survitec’s offering.