Surety Bank partners with Apiture





Following this announcement, Surety Bank has selected the Apiture Digital Banking Platform in order to power online and mobile banking solutions for its commercial and retail customers.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.











More information on the announcement

With the Apiture Business Banking and Consumer Banking solutions, Surety Bank will be given the possibility to benefit from comprehensive and secure back-end consumer clients. In addition, with branches in multiple regions of the country, such as Lake Mary, Deland, Pierson, and Florida, as well as users throughout the area of the US, Surety Bank is expected to also leverage the Apiture Digital Account Opening solution in order to expand its national client base.

The overall goal of the partnership sits on elevating Surety Bank’s internal operations, as well as to streamline back-office procedures. At the same time, it will also focus on enabling employees to work more efficiently and securely. Apiture is expected to provide its safety features that will offer the guardrails needed in the process of protecting the company against fraud, alongside a team of experts that will give reassurance and confidence that the solutions will remain future-ready. With its API-first approach, the financial institution will be enabled to maximise the capabilities of its platform, while also preserving a secure and optimised customer experience.

Surety Bank will also benefit from Apiture’s digital banking services and tools that meet a wide range of needs, from leveling the playing field with larger companies to supporting overall growth through optimised data intelligence and embedded banking strategies.



