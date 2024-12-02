Surecomps IMEX trade finance solution receives SWIFT certification

The SWIFT Certified program provides accreditation to companies that provide various SWIFT-related services and solutions to end customers. SWIFT checks compliance with relevant quality criteria and standards, and awards SWIFT Certified labels for qualifying applications and specialists. SWIFT is the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, a member-owned cooperative through which the financial world conducts its business operations.

IMEX is a back-office trade finance system designed for banks with high volumes of trade finance activity. Serving as a real-time processing and decision-support system, IMEX supports issued and received letters of credit (L/Cs), standbys, clean and documentary collections, clean payments, guarantees, reimbursements, syndications and participations.

Surecomp is a provider of global trade solutions for banks and corporations, whose products and services portfolio includes trade finance, supply chain finance and treasury confirmation matching solutions.

In recent news, Surecomp has unveiled that DOKA 5, its configurable bank back-office solution for documentary trade finance, has received the “SWIFT Certified Application – Trade Finance” label.