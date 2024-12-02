Surecomp unveils trade Finance-as-a-Service for trade finance management

The suite comprises of back-office trade finance management and processing, front-office for banks’ corporate clients, open API connectivity, and full access to its Marketplace. The new subscription-based service allows parties to digitally apply for, track, and manage their trade finance needs.

The integrated end-to-end cloud-based suite supports the full portfolio of trade finance applications, while adhering to standard of security, service level agreement, cloud technology performance, data segregation, storage, and messaging requirement.

The platform is SWIFT certified, and the service assures compliance with all future applicable SWIFT changes.