Surecomp trade finance solution earns 2015 SWIFT certification

The SWIFT Certified program provides accreditation to companies that provide various SWIFT-related services and solutions to end customers. SWIFT checks compliance with relevant quality criteria and standards and awards SWIFT Certified labels for qualifying applications and specialists. SWIFT is the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, a member-owned cooperative through which the financial world conducts its business operations with speed, certainty and confidence.

Surecomp is a provider of global trade solutions for banks and corporations, whose products and services portfolio includes trade finance, supply chain finance and treasury confirmation matching solutions.