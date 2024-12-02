Surecomp supports DNB with SWIFT readiness ahead of new 2021 deadline

The rigorous SWIFT changes which are now due to take effect in November 2021 - feature changes to standby letters of credit and guarantee messaging. Surecomp is encouraging banks not to procrastinate and is further poised to deliver compliance readiness for all its customers across the globe.

Surecomp is a provider of global trade finance solutions for banks and corporates, has customers in over eighty countries, and has a global network of seven offices in Toronto, New York, London, Hamburg, Tel Aviv, Buenos Aires, Santiago, and Singapore.

The Norwegian bank - one of the first banks globally to be ready in switch-off mode - now has the advantage of being able to allocate funds, time and resources to other value generating initiatives safe in the knowledge that it is prepared to go live when needed, according to the official press release.

Despite the deadline of the guarantee messaging standard moving back to 2021, DNB’s proactive approach is exemplified by dozens of other customers who have also been successfully tested and are ready to go live.