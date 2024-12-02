Surecomp sets the new Open Banking standard for trade finance APIs

The APIsure service which is available to banks across the globe, is already being used by some of the largest banks in Europe for real-time processing of their bank guarantees and letters of credit. For existing customers, it can now be trialed, free of charge, in an API sandbox for a limited time period, to highlight the importance of digitized trade finance in the age of COVID-19.

Designed in full cooperation with the banks, APIsure ensures security, compliance, scalability, monitoring and transparency. It offers flexible back-office connectivity, alongside an API management system (APM) and API sandbox. APIsure also includes a developer portal where partners can develop apps and services. Current APIs enable productivity and efficiency as well as data analysis and visualization services. Future developments include advanced risk management, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Know Your Customer (KYC) functionality and compliance.

Surecomp is a global provider of trade finance solutions for banks and corporations.