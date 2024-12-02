Surecomp SCF-PRO receives SWIFT supply chain finance label

The SWIFT Certified program provides accreditation to companies that provide various SWIFT-related services and solutions to end customers. SWIFT checks compliance with relevant quality criteria and standards, and awards SWIFT Certified labels for qualifying applications and specialists. SWIFT is the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, a member-owned cooperative through which the financial world conducts its business operations.

Equipped with pro-forma invoice, accounts payable management, and finance functionalities, SCF-PRO is supported by an array of standard features including a complete BPO module, imaging, notifications and workflow. SCF-PRO has full back and front office component and is integrated with existing back- and front-office environments encompassing a number of SCF players.

Surecomp is a provider of global trade solutions for banks and corporations, whose products and services portfolio includes trade finance, supply chain finance and treasury confirmation matching solutions.

In recent news, Surecomp has unveiled that IMEX, its back-office trade finance solution, has received the “SWIFT Certified Application – Trade Finance” label.