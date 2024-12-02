Surecomp rolls out Fastrade for digital trade finance customer engagement

The solution allows banks to extend trade finance capabilities to their SME corporate clients, while SMEs can also gain direct access to fully digitised trade finance services. The solution, which is available either on the public cloud or on customer premise, enables trade finance providers to boost customer service by offering their SME clients a scalable multi-bank channel for their trade finance process automation.

Trade finance providers of all type and size can use the Fastrade solution, which is now embedded with API connectivity and packaged as an out-of-the-box SaaS offering. Surecomp has eight offices in Toronto, New York, Santiago, Buenos Aires, London, Hamburg, Tel Aviv, and Singapore, and serves a customer base in over eighty countries across the world, according to the official press release.