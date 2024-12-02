Surecomp provides multibank solution allNETT to Europe-based bank

The solution which allows banks to extend trade finance capabilities to their own customers, allNETT6.4, can be deployed in a public cloud environment or on-premise. It enables banks to digitise their trade finance operations, offering their corporate clients enhanced customer service through an easy-to-deploy, digital, and scalable multibank channel for their trade finance process automation.

A standalone, multibank solution compatible with numerous back-office platforms, allNETT is used by banks of all types and size and is packaged as an out-of-the-box SaaS offering to optimise operational efficiency. It is SWIFT compliant, includes an intuitive user interface, and embedded digital API. The name of the Europe-based bank hasn't been disclosed, according to the official press release.