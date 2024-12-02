Surecomp, Profile to meet growing demand for trade and treasury solutions

The current pandemic is driving banks to boost trade finance processing solutions for optimised customer service. Athens-based Profile has thirty years’ experience working with clients around the world including many of Greece’s large financial institutions.

Surecomp, a provider of global trade finance solutions for banks and corporates, will represent Profile’s solutions for banking, risk management, and investment management. The solutions - which can be deployed in the cloud or on premise - have been designed to support operational efficiency whilst adhering to regulatory frameworks and industry standards.