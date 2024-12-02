Surecomp partners with Brilliance Technology of China

Relating specifically to Surecomp’s DOKA 5 trade finance system, a configurable back-office solution for banks, the agreement enhances and formalizes an existing relationship between the two companies. Under the terms of the agreement, Brilliance is set to bring the licensing of DOKA 5 to banks across China, assume responsibility for project implementation and provide support to existing and new DOKA 5 users.

DOKA 5 is a configurable back-office trade finance solution for local and regional banks. Also, DOKA 5 is a SWIFT Certified Application.

Surecomp is a provider of global trade solutions for banks and corporations, whose products and services portfolio includes trade finance, supply chain finance and treasury confirmation matching solutions.

In recent news, Surecomp has unveiled that LGT Group, an international private banking and asset management company, has selected Surecomp’s DOKA 5 trade finance system.