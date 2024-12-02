Surecomp marks the launch of its fintech Marketplace with new brand identity

Accompanied by the launch of a new brand identity, website and API developer portal, the Marketplace offers a web-based platform composed of solutions within the wider trade finance ecosystem.

The open API standard fintech Marketplace assists banks and corporates to foster collaboration across the trade finance spectrum. Surecomp Marketplace addresses areas such as compliance and risk analysis, digital operations, cybersecurity, logistics, artificial intelligence (AI), know your customer (KYC), regtech, and analytics.