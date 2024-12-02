Surecomp Marketplace adds new fintech partner

Through open API connectivity, customers can now access Windward which is a fintech provider of maritime predictive intelligence for trade, finance, and compliance. Windward assists Surecomp Marketplace customers to mitigate risk whilst supporting operational performance for transaction screening, investigating, and auditing, relating to the 90% of global trade which touches the ocean.

Providing Know Your Vessel (KYV) and sanction screening to understand which entities are safe for business, Windward is a key addition to the digital evolution of trade finance processing, according to the official press release. Windward is a Predictive Intelligence company fusing AI and big data to digitalise the global maritime and trade industry. The company’s AI-powered solution allows stakeholders including banks, commodity traders, insurers, and major energy and shipping companies to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions.