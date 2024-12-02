Surecomp launches its trade finance platform, RIVO





The cloud-based solution is a digital hub through which participants can speed up the processing of any trade finance application to seize new business opportunities, improve efficiency, and drive sustainable global trade.

RIVO is an API-based platform designed to connect the industry. The solution accelerates the issuance and monitoring of all trade finance instruments, enabling companies of every size to finalise finance agreements and execute trade finance transactions within hours. Accessed via an intuitive interface, participants can benefit from a range of scalable subscription packages to meet current and future needs, including a free plan to get started.

Corporates can collaborate with any financial institution for centralised visibility of credit lines and utilisation across multiple jurisdictions. Financial institutions can manage all finance requests and deliver customer service to multiple corporates not limited to their existing customer base. The solution scope is further improved by access to other fintechs in the trade ecosystem, enabling paperless processes, ensuring data quality, and bridging the interoperability challenge.