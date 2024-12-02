Surecomp helps TRATON to migrate trade finance to the cloud

The move came as part of a corporate-wide initiative to shift many of the firm’s on-premise installed solutions to its cloud environment in order to improve agility and reduce total cost of ownership. The Germany-based company - which reported EUR 22.6 billion in revenue in 2020 - has been using Surecomp’s COR-TF solution since 2007 to centralise and standardise its global trade finance workflow.

Provided by TRATON, COR-TF is an IT solution for trade finance in the entire Volkswagen Group. With processing automation and enhanced operational efficiency the initial drivers, the export-heavy business has since seen considerable expansion and executes more than a thousand transactions per month, according to the official press release.