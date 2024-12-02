Surecomp, Gradiant partner to facilitate fraud prevention

The latest fintech partner to join the company’s trade finance ecosystem platform is a key prevention tool in the fight against fraud. Founded in Spain and with a fast-growing customer-base across Europe, Gradiant empowers customers with the ability to offer better security to their digital onboarding and KYC workflows, according to the official press release.

Using AI-based technology, Valida is a forensic analysis solution that assesses the trustworthiness of documents by automatically detecting the digital forgery and manipulation of a wide range of documents such as invoices, passports, and bank guarantees.