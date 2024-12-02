Surecomp expands its Trade Finance-as-a-Service offering





Surecomp’s new service offering allows banks to benefit from DOKA-NG – its back-office trade finance solution – via a cloud-based SaaS deployment.

Following the introduction of Surecomp’s TFaaS solution in 2020, this service expansion reinforces Surecomp’s mission to digitise the trade finance domain and facilitate a more efficient and customer-centric trade finance operation for banks.

Surecomp is aligned with the International Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) Trade Now initiative, which aims to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by helping them leverage digital tools to access trade finance products and help unlock the liquidity needed to bridge the trade finance gap.