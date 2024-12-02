Surecomp, Absa Group to roll out pan-African trade finance digitisation across 10 countries

The countries found across the continent are part of Absa Group’s ongoing digitisation initiatives. A Surecomp customer since 1998, Absa Group has seen an unprecedented rise in demand for its trade finance services since 2019. One of the main drivers for deploying Surecomp initially was to improve operational efficiency while mitigating risk and demonstrating agility in its ability to scale and meet increasing customer demand. Taking a phased approach throughout 2020 to bringing its multiple subsidiaries across Africa onto one integrated platform, the bank has now gone live on IMEX 8 in South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Mozambique.

This latest digital version offers a web-based interface for remote accessibility and open API connectivity, with full integration to the Surecomp Marketplace for access to other fintech partners within the trade finance ecosystem. As a result, Absa Group is now fully equipped to continue supporting its rapid growth projections, ensuring all customers receive a good service, while setting a new standard for pan-African trade finance digital transformation.