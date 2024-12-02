Supply chains face liquidity crunch as Tradeshift reports 62 percent drop in global trade transactions

Analysis across the Tradeshift platform found cross border transactions between businesses have fallen by 58% week on week, while domestic transactions have dropped 66% during the same period.

The findings mirror the pattern observed in China during the height of the outbreak across the region. Tradeshift’s data analytics team found cross-border and domestic trade activity in China fell by 56% in the week commencing February 16th.

The scale of the slowdown is having a significant impact on liquidity, with an increasing number of large organisations saying they are looking at ways to build or maintain cash reserves. Tradeshift is actively working with customers to advise on measures to ease liquidity pressures and get working capital flowing through the supply chain.

