SupplierPay initiative expands

Twenty-one companies are joining the 26 companies that adopted the SupplierPay pledge at a launch announcement with President Obama in July 2014. As part of the SupplierPay initiative, companies pledge to pay their small suppliers faster or enable a financing solution that helps them access working capital at a lower cost.

The White House will also hold a SupplierPay working session hosted by National Economic Council Director Jeff Zients and SBA Administrator Maria Contreras-Sweet. The working session will bring together both existing and new SupplierPay companies to discuss actions companies are taking to implement the SupplierPay pledge, and ensure the metrics are in place to track and measure impact of this initiative going forward.

The following new companies have signed on to SupplierPay: Akima, Chenega Corporation, Chugach Alaska, Cook Inlet Region,ConAgra Foods, Dominion Resources, Dun & Bradstreet Credibility, Intel, Hallmark Cards, , Kaiser Permanente, McGraw Hill Financial, Nova, Oracle, Sacramento Municipal Utility District, Sealaska, Siemens, Sempra Energy, Southern California Edison, 3M, Xerox, Zappos.com.