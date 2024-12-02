Supercomp's cloud-based digital trade finance solution implemented by Banco Internacional





Trade Finance-as-a-Service (TFaaS) is digital experience allowing customers to apply, track, finance, and collaborate throughout the entire trade finance transaction processing lifecycle. It is easy to onboard and configurable, minimising reliance on internal IT infrastructures.

Five of the largest banks in Ecuador have decided to undertake a trade finance process transformation to minimise friction, become API-enabled, and to future-proof it ready for upcoming industry changes including the SWIFT SR2021 messaging standard transition.