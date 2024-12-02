Superbank aims to provide its customers with a more comprehensive suite of financial products by leveraging OVO’s services while deepening its relationship with Grab. The bank will also explore similar collaborations with Emtek and Bukalapak in the future.





Superbank’s products and future goals

The digital bank has raised over USD 308 million from investors, including a recent USD 74 million investment from Grab, Singtel, and KakaoBank in 2024.

Superbank leverages the expertise of Singtel and KakaoBank to improve its product development and customer engagement strategies.

The digital bank, which launched its services on the Grab platform in June 2024, has already garnered over 2 million customers. It attributes this rapid growth to its user-friendly platform, attractive promotions, and simple integration with Grab.

Although Superbank’s losses accumulated to approximately USD 17.65 million in the first nine months of 2024, its loan disbursements and deposits have shown significant growth compared to the same period in 2023.

During that time, the bank introduced several products, such as Celengan, a saving service with a 10% annual interest rate which allows users to save small amounts daily, and Saku, a service which allows users to create multiple savings accounts.

The bank also launched Pinjaman Atur Sendiri, an unsecured digital loan product with flexible credit limits and terms, specifically designed for Grab’s merchants and users who prefer a revolving loan. The plan is to expand this product’s availability to a wider market in the future.

Superbank is also committed to investing in SMEs across various sectors, such as logistics, agriculture, and FMCG, as part of its partnership with lender Genesis Alternative Ventures. The companies joined forces to establish a USD 40 million financing facility to support local startups.