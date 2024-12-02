

SuperAPI and Payroo have announced their partnership with Monoova in order to optimise the payroll and superannuation industries dominated by legacy clearing houses.

Following this announcement, Monoova and SuperAPI’s offering will ensure that the employee gets paid correctly the first time by pre-validating worker and member details, as well as fulfilling the PayDay Super requirements for every employer from July 1st, 2026.

In addition, Monoova’s partnerships with Payroo and SuperAPI represent a significant incursion into the payroll and onboarding industry, as it comes at a time when the expansion of Monoova’s payments solutions is finding immediate market fit with every business and merchant’s need to shift to Payday super readiness. The companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the SuperAPI x Payroo x Monoova partnership

According to the official press release, with new wage theft laws in place, which now classify underpayment of superannuation as a criminal offence, the partnership between SuperAPI, Payroo, and Monoova aims to accelerate and simplify the introduction of these new compliance requirements that have been introduced by the Albanese Government to protect working Australians. At the same time, on top of the rising costs of operating, employers face falling short of their legal superannuation obligations because legacy payroll providers and superannuation clearing houses have not kept pace with the latest demands of Payday Super.

The partnership will give businesses the possibility to remit their payroll and superannuation in one step. Currently, most businesses in Australia must use error-prone CSV or ABA files, which not only represent a potential privacy and security concern, but the process’s unreliability could now come with serious consequences for businesses under the new PayDay Super laws.

Payroo initiated its new partnerships with SuperAPI and Monoova simultaneously, aiming to develop a vital proof point for a SuperAPI and Monoova partnership as well as providing immediate benefits to the partners’ mutual clients. Furthermore, an integration with SuperAPI is already available for all Payroo customers, but the addition of Monoova’s involvement will focus on reducing time-consuming and insecure processes as well.



