SUNY selects SciQuest to transform procurement processes

By employing the procurement and sourcing solutions suite, this network of higher education institutions will be able to manage system-wide spend using a set of common business processes to improve controls and gain efficiencies.

With more than 600,000 students across 64 SUNY schools, The State University of New York was looking for a procurement platform that would unify the decentralized procurement offices at each of the schools plus provide increased spend management efficiencies and visibility into shared processes.

The first phase of implementation will begin with SUNY Administration, Alfred State College, The College at Brockport, College at Buffalo State, State University College at Fredonia, State University College at Geneseo, and the University at Buffalo. The agreement allows for all other SUNY schools to be added as determined by SUNY.

SciQuest was selected for its ability to easily integrate with multiple ERP systems, including SUNYs custom built financial system, Oracle e-business suite, Ellucians banner and colleague systems, among others. SUNY is implementing the following solutions: spend director, accounts payable director, spend radar, sourcing director, total contract manager.