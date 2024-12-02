Sunway Group transitions to the cloud with Ariba

Under the agreement, Sunway is set to expand its portfolio and move to the cloud to enhance the results it has achieved including putting Ariba solutions in place, such as Ariba Contract Management, Ariba Supplier Management and Ariba Procure-to-Order.

Sunway’s association with Ariba has begun in 2000 when the company implemented Ariba’s on-premise solution for managing purchase requests and purchase orders to standardize procurement on an enterprise-wide basis. In 2009, the company embarked on its cloud journey with AribaSourcing and Ariba Spend Analysis .

In November 2013, Storebrand ASA, a provider of pensions, life and health insurance, banking and asset management services selected Ariba for the latter’s cloud procurement solutions.

