SunTrust joins Zelle to streamline money transfers

SunTrust is replacing Popmoney with Zelle to upgrade the client experience by offering payment functionalities and new services, such as the ability to split payments. The clients can now exchange money, typically within minutes when both parties are enrolled, with consumers within the Zelle Network. Funds can be sent using just a recipients email address or US mobile phone number and are available directly in consumers bank accounts.

Zelle is now available in SunTrust Online Banking and the SunTrust Mobile App at no charge to clients.