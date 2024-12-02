SunTec, Banking Industry Architecture Network to create a customer-centric banking architecture

BIAN is a not-for-profit association, designed to build and promote a common architectural framework for banking interoperability issues. It is trying to create a standard semantic banking services landscape.

The Digital Banking Architecture will be built by leveraging SunTec’s product suite, Xelerate. The solution helps banks create a digital core, including setting up a system-of-engagement, enterprise pricing, revenue management, and partner ecosystem management for open banking.

Furthermore, this partnership would help banks address interoperability issues and enable them to adopt new technologies, add more functionality and capabilities, offer customised products and transition from a product-based to a customer-first organisation.