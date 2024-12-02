SunTec, AWS to offer cloud-native applications to clients

At the moment, investment banking enterprises based in the US are implementing Xelerate on AWS Cloud. According to the press release, more than 125 customers across industries and geographies leverage the micro-services and API based Xelerate platform and products for their digital transformation projects across pricing, billing, product, loyalty, deal, offer, partner monetisation, and tax management processes.

Xelerate platform and products assist organisations to create and bundle products, services and offers for any customer segment, adopt relationship-based pricing strategies, and optimise billing processes. It also allows organizations to offer customised products, create and configure specific deals, offer partner products, and track the revenue and profitability of all products.