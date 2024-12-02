Suncorp partners with Frollo for Open Banking APIs

Suncorp will get access to the real-time product comparison tool, using all publicly available PRD APIs.

Suncorp joins a growing number of businesses using the Frollo Open Banking platform to comply, compete and innovate with Open Banking.

As the deadline for publishing Phase 1 product information APIs passed in October 2019, many banks are looking at their next milestone: Phase 2 product information in February 2021.

Frollo clients BNK, P&N Bank and CuSA have already started publishing residential mortgage product information, including more complex multi-tiered LVR mortgage products.