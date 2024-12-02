Sugi, powered by Moneyhub's API, launches in the UK

Aimed at retail investors, Sugi is the first platform in the UK allowing users to check the carbon impact of their investments and compare with industry benchmarks to help them build a greener portfolio that is in line with their values.

Unlike ESG ratings, which are typically complex and targeted at institutional investors and asset managers, Sugi - which is free to use - shows users the annual carbon impact of each investment in absolute numbers, alongside an industry average and carbon data for similar investments in the market.

The app displays impact data for over 15,000 listed equities - 95% of the listed equities market - over 3,500 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and certain actively managed funds, with plans to introduce a wider range of funds – and more environmental data – in the coming months.

Users link their investment portfolios, which can include ISAs and SIPPs, to Sugi via Moneyhub’s Open Finance API, enabling them to access personalised impact data. Moneyhub, an Open Finance data, intelligence and payments platform, connects to more than 80 online investment platforms, covering the majority of the UK market.