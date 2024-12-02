Subaio, ABN AMRO launch next-of-kin product (death tech)

What happens with your bank account when you die? The answer is that your surviving relatives spend a lot of time in a difficult situation just to understand what types of recurring payments you have, which ones should be cancelled, and which ones should be moved to, for instance, your wife or husband. This is the issue that the Denmark-based fintech Subaio and the Netherlands-based bank ABN AMRO are addressing in their newest solution.

Death tech has been growing within the finance space as more and more companies – such as banks, new players, and end-of-life startups – offer digital legacy solutions for the relatives of the deceased. Subaio’s next-of-kin solution was brought to life as ABN AMRO saw an opportunity to provide financial guidance when their customers pass away. The new product offers surviving family members a simple overview of the deceased person’s recurring payments, including subscriptions, loans, insurances, and more. This new launch makes Subaio the first company to go live in the Netherlands with this type of service designed for banks.