StyloPay selects Tribe Payments for global digital wallet offering

Tribe’s digital wallet technology will form part of StyloPay’s cloud-based payments-as-a-service offering that enables banks and card issuers to scale card programmes and mobile wallets globally.

StyloPay helps financial institutions, issuers and wallet service providers to setup their own payment offering at low cost and risk. E-wallet, IBAN, card programs, wearables, mobile wallets and card personalisation services are all available from StyloPay’s platform. Unlike most payment providers in the market, StyloPay builds customised solutions for specific vertical markets such as hospitality, retail and educational sectors delivered via industry-specific APIs.

Tribe’s digital wallet technology gives card and wallet holders control over their spending. Holders can add as many cards as they like, transfer funds between them and set real time exchange rates, along with viewing account and transaction details. The product provides:

Multiple load options

Fiat and crypto currency management and transfers

Built-in customer communication capabilities

Digital wallet application

Connection to any processor

KYC and fraud protection built-in