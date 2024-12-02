Stripe leads USD 75 mln funding round into Check

The Series-C investment round was led by payments platform Stripe along with fellow repeat investors Bedrock, Thrive, and Index. This latest round leaves Check with a total of USD 119 million in funding and a USD 725 million valuation.

Check works with platforms serving small businesses to help them build, launch, and scale payroll products that they're offering to their small business customers, the company stated.

Stripe’s early investment has proved a boon for Check, which emerged from stealth a little more than a year ago. Both companies describe themselves as ‘a platform for platforms,’ with Stripe assisting businesses to accept online credit card payments and Check providing the ability to integrate payroll systems into management tools. These parallels make Check compatible with Stripe’s sales, legal, compliance, and engineering teams which help support the startup, says Check’s CEO.