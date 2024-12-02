Stripe launches Revenue Recognition

The product is available for 40 countries around the world.

Revenue Recognition provides businesses running on Stripe with:

Insightful reporting tools: users can zero in on their company’s performance with reports like balance sheets, income statements, revenue waterfall tables, and others;

Automatic updates: all transactions and payments changes occurring in Stripe are automatically accounted for in reports. Users can also import non-Stripe transactions;

Expanded controls: users can adjust reports to accurately account for deferred revenue, exclude certain types of revenue, pass through fees, and other accounting configurations that align with their business.

Revenue Recognition requires no IT implementation to get started, and is integrated with Stripe’s payments platform, including Stripe Billing and Stripe Invoicing. Businesses can achieve compliance with global standards like ASC 606 and IFRS 15 with audit-ready statements.