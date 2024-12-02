Stripe launches new payment analytics tool: Sigma

Sigma is a fully customizable SQL tool that will be available as part of all Stripe accounts. The idea behind it is to eliminate the need for Stripe customers to build their own data analytics tooling.

The new tool will make data analytics available directly in the Stripe dashboard. Companies running Stripe will have access to real-time information with no setup work or ongoing maintenance necessary.

It allows businesses to write simple queries that will give them deeper insights. Queries can be written in SQL, and shared or saved by users, allowing them to track how different metrics change over time.

Sigma provides a series of templates that will allow businesses to easily figure out which customers might have unpaid invoices this month, what their recurring revenue is in a certain time period or what their average revenue per user might be.