Stripe expands global partner programme

The Stripe Partner Ecosystem comes as companies are speeding up their digital modernisation, and are looking for support outside their own organisations. Surging demand for third-party technology and payments expertise has followed, along with growing adoption of Software-as-a-Service tools, cloud infrastructure, and ecommerce platforms, as per the press release.

The programme facilitates companies to connect with the right partners for their specific objectives. Long-time Stripe partners taking part include institutions supporting the internet economy, like BigCommerce, Lightspeed Commerce, Shopify, Squarespace, Wix, WooCommerce, and Xero. The launch also came with the support of consulting institutions, such as Accenture, Endava, SoftServe, and WPP.

Accenture company officials stated that the payments landscape is complex, with companies challenged to provide seamless and secure experiences at speed, while navigating legacy infrastructure, financial compliance, and consumer preferences. By fusing together Stripe’s products, they can help clients accelerate their payments-transformation journeys and create commerce experiences that enable innovative business models.

Furthermore, the Stripe Partner Ecosystem will equip member companies with a full suite of resources for building products and services on Stripe’s infrastructure, including business and technical training.