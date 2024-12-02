The launch consists of an AI foundation model for payments and an expansion of its money management capabilities, including stablecoin-driven accounts. Its mission is to deliver these new technologies so that businesses on Stripe can benefit from them faster.











AI fuelling growth for businesses

Stripe has multiple specialised AI models, each one optimised for a specific task such as fraud prevention, improving authorisation rates, and personalising the checkout experience for shoppers. To further support its users, the company launched its Payment Foundation Model, trained on transactions to capture subtle signals about payments that specialised models are not able to. The solution will be deployed across Stripe’s payments suite, providing better performance that was not previously possible.

The results of the new model regarding card testing attacks show that Stripe increased the detection rate for sophisticated attacks on large businesses by 64% in a significantly short amount of time. For comparison, when utilising the previous models, the company gradually reduced card testing by 80% in over two years.

When it comes to new money management capabilities, Stripe launched Stablecoin Financial Accounts, which will be accessible to firms in 101 countries. With the new accounts, users will be able to hold a balance in stablecoins, receive funds on both fiat and crypto rails, and send stablecoins almost globally. This aims to support entrepreneurs in countries with volatile currencies against inflation, making it easier for them to access the global economy.

The company also plans a major platform upgrade with over 60 new launches. This includes support for 25 additional payment methods, Managed Payments, Smart Disputes, and Radar support for ACH and SEPA. Stripe Tax will expand to 102 countries, Klarna will become available on Link, and new tools will be introduced specifically for platforms. Additionally, businesses will be able to create fully managed credit card issuing programmes for consumers directly on Stripe.





New partnerships from Stripe

Stripe recently partnered with NVIDIA, enabling GeForce Now subscriptions via Stripe Billing. This cut migration time from months to six weeks across 70 countries. PepsiCo also expanded its partnership, letting US restaurants, bars, and SMEs order and pay online instead of using paper checks.