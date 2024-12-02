Street Invoice introduces new feature for its mobile app

Available for desktop or mobile, Street Invoice lets users create and send an invoice on-the-spot from wherever they are, whenever they need it.

Users can now use “Click n Send/Click n Pay” technology to deliver an invoice and collect payment. The app is also designed to deliver instant estimates including appropriate taxes.

Businesses who already use Street Invoice benefit from:

• On-the-go invoicing via text, email, or regular mail

• Invoices that can be setup and sent out in just 20 seconds

• Branded invoices that feature company logo, pricing, and invoice terms

• Graphs and reports to give owners a snapshot of their sales and profits

• Integrated customizable and printable reports for distribution and review

• Automated Receivables and Follow-up Reminders

Through a recent investment by CheckAlt, Street Invoice is now a CheckAlt Portfolio Company. As a portfolio company, the Street Invoice App will integrated into CheckAlt’s suite of Business Solutions designed to help financial institutions attract new and deepen existing business banking relationships.

CheckAlt is a provider of financial technology solutions such as eChecks, Remote Deposit Capture (RDC), mobile payments, Lockbox and Image Item Processing. We help financial institutions expand their functionalities, improve processing efficiency, reduce costs and mitigate risk from all capture points.