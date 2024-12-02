Strands, credolab to improve smart money management

Retail banks often struggle to improve engagement and extend long-term value to their customers. A shortage of relevant data leaves them unable to make good recommendations and bring more people to their products. Strands and credolab provide a one-stop solution for banks looking to grow their top-line by helping people be smarter with their money.

By embedding credolab’s solution into Strands’ Personal Finance Management (PFM) software, this partnership enables any bank to make better product recommendations. Banks can transform complex data into relevant customer insights with embedded risk assessment in real time.