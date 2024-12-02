Støtte introduces Open Banking with Neonomics

This new feature enables users to make micro-donations with every financial transaction. Through this partnership, Neonomics helps Støtte connect with users' transactions across various banks, allowing for efficient tracking and mapping of purchases to facilitate donations to sports clubs.

Støtte's goal is to transform the way financial aid is provided within the sports sector, aiming to emulate the impact of traditional charity donations. Supporters can opt to donate a small amount of money each time they make a transaction. These donations are accumulated over the week and then deducted from the supporter’s account to be transferred to the respective sports clubs.

The importance of outside support

Representatives from Støtte emphasised the importance of support for sports and humanitarian organisations to maintain their activities. They also brought up that Støtte's platform allows for effortless contributions, ensuring a steady flow of financial aid to these organizations. As for the collaboration with Neonomics in developing this feature, officials expressed enthusiasm about expanding the service through Open Banking.

In partnership with the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee (NIF), Støtte has gained access to a broad network of sports clubs throughout Norway. This partnership simplifies the process for clubs to register and receive donations from fans.

Representatives from Neonomics highlighted that this partnership is expected to improve the donation experience for users and strengthen community support within Norwegian sports and humanitarian sectors. Supporters can choose to contribute any amount starting from NOK 2 per transaction. This flexibility allows for small but cumulative donations, providing a consistent financial boost to the supported organisations.