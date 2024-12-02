StormPay implements Open Banking with Ozone

The collaboration should deliver an embedded and digital experience to StormPay’s customers. StormPay hopes that, by making the transaction processes more open and transparent and increasing the data security level they improve the customer experience.

Using its industry expertise, Ozone streamlines the API implementation process, giving its partners standards-based APIs for Open Banking that help them open streams of revenue and better serve their customers.

Founded in 2017, Ozone is a player in open API software, with a mission to accelerate the global adoption of Open Banking and provide industry players with the technology needed.